Travis Bubenik

Travis has waltzed across Texas throughout his career in journalism, covering everything from pipeline protests in the Big Bend and oilfield flaring in the Permian Basin to Gulf Coast hurricanes and courtroom battles all over the state.

A Houston native and University of Texas alum, he got his start in public radio as an intern at Marfa Public Radio, where he later served as the station’s first full-time Morning Edition host and reporter.

Travis’ reporting on the Texas energy industry and its environmental footprint has frequently appeared on NPR and public radio’s Marketplace. During his time at Courthouse News, a national outlet focused on the courts and litigation, he closely followed legal battles prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s toll on communities across West Texas.

His dog Valentine is indeed named after the town.

