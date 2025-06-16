Photos: Big Bend area residents protest Trump administration at No Kings event
Big Bend area residents on Saturday joined demonstrators across Texas and the U.S. in protesting the Trump administration as part of a nationwide day of similar events organized under the “No Kings” banner.
The vast majority of the at least 150 people gathered on the Brewster County Courthouse lawn demonstrated peacefully throughout the approximately two hour event, waving signs and cheering when passing cars honked.
Demonstrators expressed outrage with a variety of Trump administration policies and actions, including ramped-up immigration raids across the U.S. and policies targeting the LGTBQ community.
Authorities say one protester was arrested near the end of the event after a confrontation with a passing truck that had blown exhaust smoke onto the crowd. (Full story here.)
Saturday’s event came alongside others across Texas and the U.S. on the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C.
Here’s what the day looked like in Alpine.
