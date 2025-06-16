Photos: Big Bend area residents protest Trump administration at No Kings event

Big Bend area residents on Saturday joined demonstrators across Texas and the U.S. in protesting the Trump administration as part of a nationwide day of similar events organized under the “No Kings” banner.

The vast majority of the at least 150 people gathered on the Brewster County Courthouse lawn demonstrated peacefully throughout the approximately two hour event, waving signs and cheering when passing cars honked.

Demonstrators expressed outrage with a variety of Trump administration policies and actions, including ramped-up immigration raids across the U.S. and policies targeting the LGTBQ community.

Authorities say one protester was arrested near the end of the event after a confrontation with a passing truck that had blown exhaust smoke onto the crowd. (Full story here.)

Saturday’s event came alongside others across Texas and the U.S. on the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C.

Here’s what the day looked like in Alpine.

Hannah Gentiles Protesters in Alpine waved signs and cheered when passing cars honked.

Hannah Gentiles Protesters carried homemade signs decrying the Trump administration's actions and policies.

Hannah Gentiles The crowd at the No Kings protest included people from across the Big Bend region and beyond.

Hannah Gentiles Some passing cars honked in apparent support of the demonstrators' cause. A handful of trucks blew exhaust smoke in the crowd's direction.

Hannah Gentiles Demonstrators waved American flags throughout the event.