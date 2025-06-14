Texans rally statewide on 'No Kings Day' to oppose Trump policies

Thousands of people are protesting across Texas this weekend as part of a coordinated wave of protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

More than 60 rallies were planned across Texas on Saturday as part of "No Kings Day," a nationally-coordinated protest timed to President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. Organizers said the effort is aimed at pushing back against what they characterize as authoritarian and anti-democratic ambitions tied to Trump, including his mass deportation plan.

According to the event's website, nearly 1,000 demonstrations were scheduled nationwide this weekend alone.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety warned of a credible threat against state law makers planning to attend an anti-Trump rally later in the day at the Capitol in Austin. The Capitol and its grounds were evacuated shortly after and one arrest was made just before the event started as planned. The reported threats came hours after two Democratic state lawmakers from Minnesota, along with their spouses, were shot — though it's unclear if the incidents are connected.

In the days leading up to the protests, Gov. Greg Abbott preemptively deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops and DPS officers across the state, saying the move was necessary to "maintain law and order."

Thousands peacefully took to the streets in Houston

The crowd outside Houston City Hall grew steadily throughout Saturday morning, with chants of "no justice, no peace" echoing off nearby buildings. Organizers told Houston Public Media that around 15,000 people had gathered by 11 a.m., when the crowd began marching through the city.

Lucio Vasquez / The Texas Newsroom / The Texas Newsroom Protesters wave American flags in front of Houston City Hall during a "No Kings Day" protest on June 14, 2025.

Among the crowd was Andrea Alvarado, who said she felt compelled to attend in support of her parents, who both immigrated from Mexico more than 30 years ago. Alvarado said she believes the things she holds most dear are under threat from the current administration.

"I feel broken," Alvarado said. "It's painful to see people like me, people like my family, that are just being torn apart."

Earlier this week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire pushed back on claims that riots were being planned in cities across the country, including Houston. On Saturday, Whitmire said he was outside City Hall "to be with Houstonians."

"It's the unity of Houston that makes us special," Whitmire said. "We're all coming together to express our First Amendment rights."

The protest followed a Friday night rally outside a Houston-area ICE detention center, organized by the grassroots group For Families and Their Education, or FIEL. Hundreds marched peacefully, chanting "you are not alone" and "shut it down," in response to recent arrests of people without legal status following court appearances. Additional demonstrations were planned throughout Saturday in Houston-area suburbs.

Protesters rally throughout North Texas

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, demonstrators began gathering at noon. The plaza outside Dallas City Hall was jam-packed with protesters. A Dallas police spokesman estimated the crowd at roughly 10,000 people. Like in Houston, protesters chanted anti-Trump slogans and waved hundreds of homemade signs. Daniel "Boone" Taylor brought his guitar and played folk songs that were popular during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

"I think the nation seems to be coming together in opposition to Trump's violations of the Constitution," said Taylor, a 75-year-old retired social work professor. "I think that's a good thing and I wanted to participate in it. So here I am."

1 of 3 — HS9A5206.jpeg Protesters walk by the Dallas City Hall flagpoles during the 'No Kings Day' protest Saturday, June 14, 2025. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 2 of 3 — 06142025_No Kings Day protest Dallas_01_KERA.jpg Thousands gather for the 'No Kings Day' protest in Dallas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 3 of 3 — 06142025_No Kings Day protest Dallas_04_KERA.jpg Thousands march in downtown Dallas for the 'No Kings Day' protest Saturday, June 14, 2025. Yfat Yossifor / KERA

Joe McInvale, who attended another protest just north of Dallas, said he showed up to "support the troops and support the people of America."

"It's a shame what Trump is doing. …He wants to be a king and a dictator, and it's just wrong the way he's treating people," said McInvale, who described himself as a disabled U.S. Army veteran. "Whether they voted for him or not, they're getting treated badly."

A handful of counter-protesters were present in Frisco, including a few who circled the area in a dark green Jeep flying pro-Trump flags. They exchanged words with demonstrators, but the interaction remained nonviolent. Overall, the demonstrations appeared to be free of any significant confrontations.

At least 10 "No Kings" protests were scheduled on Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Earlier in the week, police declared a Monday evening protest in Dallas an unlawful assembly and fired pepper balls into the crowd. One person was arrested during Monday's demonstration.

Families and veterans rally in El Paso

About 500 people rallied in El Paso on Saturday, lining a stretch of road with signs that read "NO KINGS, NO LIARS" and "ICE out of El Paso," with drivers honking their horns in support as they drove by. Among them was Margo Lepe, joined by four generations of her family — including her young children, their grandmother and great-grandmother.

"We're here to stand in solidarity and support those who do not have a voice" Lepe said.

This sentiment was shared with many in the crowd, like 31-year-old Michael Cooper.

"If there's any one community in this country that's heavily affected by this, it's El Paso and the number of people who live here and may not be here the 'right way' but still contribute to our society in ways that other people don't," Cooper said.

Aaron Montes / KTEP News / KTEP News Hundreds gathered in Central El Paso for a "No Kings Day" protest in triple digit heat on June 14, 2025.

Jorge Juarez, a Navy veteran, criticized the president's decision to deploy military forces in response to protests in Los Angeles. Trump ordered 700 U.S. Marines to the city, adding to the thousands of National Guard troops already stationed there, following a wave of demonstrations sparked by recent large-scale immigration raids in the region.

"Troops don't belong on U.S. soil. There's no emergency happening," Juarez said. "That's a slap in the face to all veterans, prisoners of war, the fallen, and those still serving."

Around noon, local authorities said protesters flagged them down to report a man who had allegedly pointed a gun at the crowd. Officers took the man into custody, but did not immediately release details about potential charges.

Earlier in the week, dozens gathered outside a federal courthouse in the city.

Protest continues as planned at Texas Capitol

Later on Saturday, thousands gathered in front of the Texas Capitol in Austin. The event proceeded as planned despite earlier threats made against lawmakers. According to DPS, one person was in custody in connection to the threat after a traffic stop. Officials added that there was "no additional active threat." City officials, however, said there would be an increased security presence.

"DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech," the agency said in a statement.

1 of 3 — 20250614_No Kings_PL 21.JPG Gus Rojas chants in the crowd during the "No Kings" protest at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Patricia Lim / KUT News 2 of 3 — 20250614_No Kings_PL 22.JPG Pigeons are released during the "No Kings" protest at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Patricia Lim / KUT News 3 of 3 — 20250614_No Kings_PL 27.JPG Thousands of protestors gather during the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Patricia Lim / KUT News

Texas House Democratic Chair Gene Wu of Houston, who helped organize the rally, said the event was about more than immigration raids. He pointed to broader frustrations among Texans over issues like Medicaid cuts and the state's proposed THC ban.

"We are happy to support Texans who have simply had enough," Wu said.

The scene at the Capitol remained peaceful as crowds gathered to listen to a lineup of speakers that included U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, both Democrats representing Austin.

While many left the event following the speakers' remarks, hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Austin and made their way back to the Capitol. At the same time, another group of a few hundred protesters gathered in front of a nearby federal building, which was vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti during a protest on Monday. More than a dozen people were arrested after Monday's demonstration.

Thousands protest in downtown San Antonio

As protesters rallied in Austin, more than 2,000 filed into a downtown San Antonio park on Saturday evening as adults and children carried U.S. flags and protest signs and snapped pictures.

Paul Alexander was among the crowd. He told Texas Public Radio he felt hopeful despite the moment's intensity.

"I think this is going to be a pivotal day," Alexander said.

After the music and speeches, hundreds of people began marching through downtown. Some held signs that read "No Kings" and "Love Wins, ICE Melts," while onlookers stood on sidewalks, cheering them on.

As the sun set, some demonstrators marched toward the Alamo, where they were met by dozens of National Guard troops deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Protesters raised their signs and chanted, with two people holding a Mexican flag between them.

The scene remained peaceful.

Earlier in the day, members of Texas Freedom Force — a group that previously clashed with George Floyd protesters in 2020 — were also spotted in the area.

The demonstration came just days after a protest in the city Wednesday night.

Contributors to this story include The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey, KUT's Luz Moreno-Lozano and Chelsey Zhu, KERA's Penelope Rivera and James Hartley, KTEP's Angela Kocherga, the Texas Public Radio staff and Houston Public Media's Dominic Anthony Walsh and Rob Salinas.

This is a developing story.

