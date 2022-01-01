Underwriting & Sponsorship

Contact our Development Team to learn about rates and additional information. Email us here: underwriting@marfapublicradio.org or call 432-729-4578

Our reach is large! We reach all the way from the Border to the Basin, and you can, too. Underwriting on our stations can help you and your business reach a wide range of listeners in an area the size of South Carolina.

We create clear, direct messages based on your goals. Our engaged listening audience hears your message in a clean and clutter-free listening environment, and our devoted fans connect your business with community engagement, quality and credibility.

Who are our listeners? Marfa Public Radio serves the Big Bend and Permian Basin listening areas, including Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis, Van Horn, Marathon, Fort Stockton, Balmorhea, Big Bend Nat’l Park, Terlingua, Presidio/Ojinaga (beginning in early 2019), and Midland/Odessa. Our online streaming platform is listened to by supporters throughout the world. If you want to get your message out to locals and tourists who are visiting, patronizing businesses and attending events, we can help.

Your on-air message will stand out. Marfa Public Radio is a non-commercial public radio station and one of the only stations in the Big Bend Region. Our air space is uniquely uncluttered, giving your message greater impact on our loyal listeners. Besides listeners who tune in over the internet from near and far, we also reach the 350,000+ annual visitors to Big Bend National Park and more than 13,000 annual visitors to Marfa.

Enhance your business's reputation and connect with a quality audience. As a local supporter of Marfa Public Radio, you will earn the gratitude and respect of our listeners.

National research shows that public radio listeners tend to be more affluent, better educated, more engaged-active citizens; an excellent audience for your business to reach. Public radio listeners have a high regard for companies that support their local public radio station- 70% of listeners hold a positive opinion about public radio sponsors, and 65% percent prefer to buy products and services from public radio sponsors. As an underwriter, you will be supporting a local resource that they value. (source: NPR Sponsorship Survey, 2016.)