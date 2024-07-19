Energy & Environment

-
EPA to review Texas plan for cleaning up air quality at the state’s national parks after legal settlementThe settlement comes after environmental groups sued the agency to force action on a plan to clean up haze pollution in Texas and multiple other states.
At sunset tonight, a few thousand Mexican long-nosed bats will fly from a cave high in the Chisos Mountains. They’ll disperse to feast on agave nectar — pollinating the iconic plants in the process. These “agave bats” are deeply imperiled by human impact but for now, they’re holding their own.
The Rio Grande in the Big Bend has gone dry for the second year in a row, forcing the local tourism industry to adapt to a new reality.
With the return of black bears to West Texas, researchers are tracking their movements and studying their habits. And with careful science, they're hoping the bears can once again flourish in the region.
Water is bursting from another West Texas oil well, continuing a troubling trend.
No one knows how much water sits beneath the desert of Terlingua. Residents worry their wells will run dry, as developers and local officials cheer the tourism boom.