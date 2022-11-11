About Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio is an award-winning, non-profit, listener-supported radio station serving far West Texas.



Marfa & Fort Davis: 93.5 FM (KRTS)

Alpine: 91.7 FM (KRTP)

Marathon: 91.5 FM (KDKY)

Midland & Odessa: 91.3 FM (KXWT)

Presidio: 95.3 FM (KOJP)

Award-Winning Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio is the recipient of numerous journalistic awards over the years. The station has received 62 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the competition in 2011. Most recently, the station swept the 2020 Texas and Oklahoma region's Regional Murrow Awards, winning in every category. The station has also won a total of 5 National Murrow Awards, one in 2016, three in 2019, and one in 2022.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be a public service and a lifeline for our community, to unify and promote cultural enrichment through presentation and focus on the importance of art, education, science, quality of life and the local economy.

About KXWT

Marfa Public Radio began broadcasting in Midland and Odessa in 2012. In early 2011, Marfa Public Radio purchased the station from Odessa College and relaunched public radio in the Permian Basin in 2012 at 91.3 FM KXWT as West Texas Public Radio. In October 2018, West Texas Public Radio became Marfa Public Radio, merging the brands under one umbrella.

Click here to view some press coverage about the Marfa Public Radio.

Company Reports

These are the organization's most current audited financial statements:

MPR 2020 Audit

MPR 2019 Audit

MPR 2018 Audit

MPR 2017 Audit

Equal Employment Opportunity

EEO Annual Public Report 2021-2022

EEO Annual Public Report 2020-2021

EEO Annual Public Report 2019-2020

EEO Annual Public Report 2018-2019 (1)

Additional Public Documents

MPR 2020 Form 990

MPR 2019 Form 990

MPR 2018 Form 990

KXWT FSR 2018

KRTS FSR 2018

For information on other reports, please contact the station at 432-729-4578.

Board Members and Meetings

Marfa Public Radio 2021 Board Members

Karmen Bryant, President

Christian Patry, Vice President

Jeremy Steele, Treasurer

Dan Eck, Secretary

Bill Dingus (Emeritus)

Duncan Kennedy

Jeff Pope

Jennifer Ferro

John McLaughlin

Liz Lambert

Michael Pacheco

Shane O'Neal

Board Meetings

Board meetings take place quarterly and are open to the public. Board meetings are currently held via Zoom.

Upcoming board meeting dates and times (all times are CST):

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10a CST. Zoom link for this meeting is here.

Board Minutes 2021

FY21 Q1

FY21 Q2

FY21 Q3

Board Minutes 2020

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

FY20 Q4

Board Minutes 2019

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Marfa Public Radio Community Advisory Board Members

Oscar N Aguero

Jack Blake

Dan Eck

Annabelle Gardaphe

Randy Ham

Jason Lagapa

Shelby Landgraf

Jenny Moore

Eileen Piwetz

Katie Ray

Glenn Rogers

Laura Thoms

Meghan Wilde

Code of Ethics

Marfa Public Radio supports the values represented by the Public Media Code of Integrity. It is a family-friendly organization that offers healthcare benefits to its employees and an environmentally-conscious workspace that encourages recycling.

Code of Diversity

Marfa Public Radio knows that a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of the diverse communities in West Texas, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by KRTS, KXWT, KRTP, KDKY, and KOJP.

Marfa Public Radio will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting this diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success. Marfa Public Radio meets the standards of federal and state law, our Equal Employment Opportunity policy, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Diversity Eligibility Criteria.

Local Content

Marfa Public Radio broadcasts public service announcements with a specific, formal component designed to be of special service to the educational communities, to minority communities, and to diverse audiences. We broadcast community activities information and host community events that serve these communities in West Texas. We also partner with area schools and community non-profits.

The radio network was founded in 2005; continuous broadcasting began in Fall 2007. One of the key points of local service is the news department .

Internships

Marfa Public Radio is not currently accepting applications for internships.

Marfa Public Radio Volunteers Dallas Baxter, David Beebe, Julie Bernal, David Branch, Michael Camacho, Primo Carrasco, Dan Chamberlin, Laurel Coniglio, Anthony DeSimone, Charlie Ewing, Carol Fairlie, Chris Gonzales, Tilley Hawk, Nick Hurt, Tim Johnson, Lisa Kettyle, Ian Lewis, Billy Marginot, Joni Marginot, Joe Nick Patoski, Natalie Melendez, Chris Ruggia, JP Schwartz, Dan Shiman and Drew Stuart.

Our website was designed and built by Vast Graphics (Alpine, TX) using some identity materials originally created by Milkshake Media (Austin, TX).

