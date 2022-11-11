About Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio is an award-winning, non-profit, listener-supported radio station serving far West Texas.
- Marfa & Fort Davis: 93.5 FM (KRTS)
- Alpine: 91.7 FM (KRTP)
- Marathon: 91.5 FM (KDKY)
- Midland & Odessa: 91.3 FM (KXWT)
- Presidio: 95.3 FM (KOJP)
Award-Winning Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio is the recipient of numerous journalistic awards over the years. The station has received 62 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the competition in 2011. Most recently, the station swept the 2020 Texas and Oklahoma region's Regional Murrow Awards, winning in every category. The station has also won a total of 5 National Murrow Awards, one in 2016, three in 2019, and one in 2022.
Our Mission
Our mission is to be a public service and a lifeline for our community, to unify and promote cultural enrichment through presentation and focus on the importance of art, education, science, quality of life and the local economy.
About KXWT
Marfa Public Radio began broadcasting in Midland and Odessa in 2012. In early 2011, Marfa Public Radio purchased the station from Odessa College and relaunched public radio in the Permian Basin in 2012 at 91.3 FM KXWT as West Texas Public Radio. In October 2018, West Texas Public Radio became Marfa Public Radio, merging the brands under one umbrella.
Click here to view some press coverage about the Marfa Public Radio.
Company Reports
These are the organization's most current audited financial statements:
MPR 2020 Audit
MPR 2019 Audit
MPR 2018 Audit
MPR 2017 Audit
Equal Employment Opportunity
EEO Annual Public Report 2021-2022
EEO Annual Public Report 2020-2021
EEO Annual Public Report 2019-2020
EEO Annual Public Report 2018-2019 (1)
Additional Public Documents
MPR 2020 Form 990
MPR 2019 Form 990
MPR 2018 Form 990
KXWT FSR 2018
KRTS FSR 2018
For information on other reports, please contact the station at 432-729-4578.
Board Members and Meetings
Marfa Public Radio 2021 Board Members
Karmen Bryant, President
Christian Patry, Vice President
Jeremy Steele, Treasurer
Dan Eck, Secretary
Bill Dingus (Emeritus)
Duncan Kennedy
Jeff Pope
Jennifer Ferro
John McLaughlin
Liz Lambert
Michael Pacheco
Shane O'Neal
Board Meetings
Board meetings take place quarterly and are open to the public. Board meetings are currently held via Zoom.
Upcoming board meeting dates and times (all times are CST):
Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10a CST. Zoom link for this meeting is here.
Board Minutes 2021
FY21 Q1
FY21 Q2
FY21 Q3
Board Minutes 2020
FY20 Q1
FY20 Q2
FY20 Q3
FY20 Q4
Board Minutes 2019
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Marfa Public Radio Community Advisory Board Members
Oscar N Aguero
Jack Blake
Dan Eck
Annabelle Gardaphe
Randy Ham
Jason Lagapa
Shelby Landgraf
Jenny Moore
Eileen Piwetz
Katie Ray
Glenn Rogers
Laura Thoms
Meghan Wilde
Code of Ethics
Marfa Public Radio supports the values represented by the Public Media Code of Integrity. It is a family-friendly organization that offers healthcare benefits to its employees and an environmentally-conscious workspace that encourages recycling.
Code of Diversity
Marfa Public Radio knows that a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of the diverse communities in West Texas, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by KRTS, KXWT, KRTP, KDKY, and KOJP.
Marfa Public Radio will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting this diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success. Marfa Public Radio meets the standards of federal and state law, our Equal Employment Opportunity policy, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Diversity Eligibility Criteria.
Local Content
Marfa Public Radio broadcasts public service announcements with a specific, formal component designed to be of special service to the educational communities, to minority communities, and to diverse audiences. We broadcast community activities information and host community events that serve these communities in West Texas. We also partner with area schools and community non-profits.
The radio network was founded in 2005; continuous broadcasting began in Fall 2007. One of the key points of local service is the news department .
Internships
Marfa Public Radio is not currently accepting applications for internships.
Marfa Public Radio Volunteers Dallas Baxter, David Beebe, Julie Bernal, David Branch, Michael Camacho, Primo Carrasco, Dan Chamberlin, Laurel Coniglio, Anthony DeSimone, Charlie Ewing, Carol Fairlie, Chris Gonzales, Tilley Hawk, Nick Hurt, Tim Johnson, Lisa Kettyle, Ian Lewis, Billy Marginot, Joni Marginot, Joe Nick Patoski, Natalie Melendez, Chris Ruggia, JP Schwartz, Dan Shiman and Drew Stuart.
Our website was designed and built by Vast Graphics (Alpine, TX) using some identity materials originally created by Milkshake Media (Austin, TX).