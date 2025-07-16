In a devastating blow to Marfa Public Radio and stations like ours across the country, Congress has eliminated federal funding for public media.

That includes $463,000 that Marfa Public Radio counts on each year to stay on the air, maintain our towers, broadcast emergency alerts, pay for the music and programs you love, and deliver trusted journalism and storytelling to our communities.

This isn’t a threat — it’s a fact. The fight for federal support is over. The funding disappears on October 1. And without it, we’re facing the biggest financial challenge in our station’s history.

What This Means for Marfa Public Radio

This loss leaves a massive hole in our annual budget — and it puts remote, community radio stations like ours at the greatest risk.

Federal funding helped:

Maintain our broadcast towers across Far West Texas

Pay for national programs like All Things Considered , Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me , and Morning Edition

, , and License the music you hear throughout the day

Provide 24/7 emergency service to rural communities

Fund local reporting and keep our station connected to the region we serve

We’re determined to keep going. But we can’t do it without you.

Make a Gift

Start a monthly donation, increase your current monthly gift, or make a one-time contribution. Consider a multi-year gift. Every dollar counts toward keeping us on the air.

Share Your Story

Tell us — and your friends — why Marfa Public Radio matters to you.

Visit our Share Your Story page and leave your story.

Post on social media and help us spread the word. Your voice can inspire others to act.

Be Part of the Movement

This isn’t just a loss of funding — it’s a turning point for one of the most trusted institutions in America. Local, independent journalism is on the line. Marfa Public Radio has always been powered by the people we serve. Now, we need you. Help us raise $463,000 by October 1 to replace lost federal support and keep Far West Texas connected, informed, and inspired.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did you lose?

We lost $463,000 in annual funding due to the rescission of federal support for public media. That’s nearly one-third of our operating budget. This funding helped pay for tower maintenance, music licenses, national programming, emergency broadcast capabilities, and the staff who make all of it possible.

Is Marfa Public Radio shutting down?

Absolutely not. We are not closing our doors or going off the air. While the elimination of federal funding is a seismic loss for us, we are stable, strong, and already pivoting to ensure we can continue to serve our community for years to come.

Will staff be laid off?

Our team is lean, hardworking, and deeply committed to our mission. Our priority is to maintain our talented staff and continue the journalism, music, and storytelling you value. But we will need community support to fill the gap and prevent service cuts in the future.

Where does the rest of Marfa Public Radio’s funding come from?

Great question. Before the rescission, about 30% of our funding came from federal support. The remaining 70% came from a mix of:

Individual donors – generous people like you who give monthly or annually

Local businesses and sponsors – underwriting our programs and events

Grants and foundations – regional and national funders who support our work

Events and campaigns – our Spring and Fall Membership Drives, events like Marfa to Midland Gala, year-end giving, and Marfa to Midland merchandise.

We work hard to diversify our revenue, but losing such a significant and reliable source of support means we now need to grow all of these other areas — quickly. That’s why your donation matters now more than ever.

What are you doing to respond?

We’re launching a 14-day Emergency Campaign to begin replacing the $463,000 in lost funding. We’re also working on:

Growing local and regional corporate sponsorships

Seeking new grants and foundation support

Listening closely to our community to realign our services

Building a long-term Sustainability Fund

Strengthening partnerships across Far West Texas

This isn’t just about plugging a hole — it’s about transforming how we operate so we can remain responsive and resilient.

How will this affect the programs I listen to?

Many of the national programs you love, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, or Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, are part of Marfa Public Radio’s programming lineup thanks to licensing and fees covered, in part, by federal support. Without that support, we will have to cover these costs ourselves. That’s why listener support is more critical than ever.

What can I do to help?



Donate. Every dollar gets us closer to filling the gap. Even $5/month makes a difference.

Every dollar gets us closer to filling the gap. Even $5/month makes a difference. Share your story. Tell your friends why Marfa Public Radio matters to you — or leave us a voice memo!

Stay engaged. Sign up for our newsletter, follow us on social media, and be a part of our public feedback sessions.

Will Marfa Public Radio be okay?

Yes. We are going to be more than okay — because of you.

This is hard. But we are not afraid. The support, creativity, and spirit of this community have carried us through plenty before. What comes next will make us stronger, more connected, and even more rooted in West Texas.

How can I share my ideas or feedback?

We want to hear from you. We will be holding community listening sessions and listener surveys this fall. We want to hear what Marfa Public Radio means to you, or what we can do better. You can even leave us a voice message here. This station belongs to all of us, and we are listening.