Rambling Boy
The Rambling Boy: Stories About Texas is a weekly look at regional history, hosted by Lonn Taylor of Fort Davis.
Taylor was a writer and historian who moved to the Big Bend after retiring from the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. in 2002.
Latest Episodes
-
Bill Wittliff; the man who wrote three novels and innumerable screenplays, including Lonesome Dove, The Perfect Storm, and Barbarosa, to name only a few,…
-
A few rambles Back, Lonn mentioned how in the early 1970, while director of the Winedale Historical Center at Round Top, Texas, he worked with the well…
-
In the 1970s, Lonn was the director of Winedale, a historic site in Central Texas that had been given to the University of Texas by the well-known Houston…
-
Over the years, Memorial Day has evolved from a day to honor the war dead into a day to honor all who have served in the military.In preparation for…
-
Lonn may not have grown up in the theater, but he can certainly say he grew up with an awareness of it. On this edition of The Reambling Boy, Lonn tells…
-
During last week's episode, Lonn mentioned a story about James Boone and a head of cattle that turned into pigs. He received so many requests to tell the…
-
Recently, an Austin Filmmaker by the name of Anne Rapp, who is currently producing a documentary about Horton Foote, visited the Taylor residence in Fort…
-
In 2018, independent folklorist Jens Lund shared an article from Eater Magazine with Lonn titled The Myth of Authenticity Is Killing Tex-Mex, and it…
-
Everyone loves a murder mystery, and even though this one is a century old, it has everything: forgeries; poison; a villainous butler; legal tangles; a…
-
Lonn has recently been rambling through the past, with the help of some five-thousand 35mm ektachrome color slides his father took with a Leica III in…