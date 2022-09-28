-
En septiembre, Border Network for Human Rights abrió un centro de derechos humanos en Presidio, la única oficina de su tipo en esta parte de la frontera. Dicen que su objetivo principal es ayudar a las personas a entender sus derechos y conectarles con recursos.
A Nicaraguan fisherman planned to spend the night in a parking garage with other migrants, then a good Samaritan offered him a place to sleep. The city is struggling to handle a sudden influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local resources.
A seasonal report from ERCOT shows the grid should hold up under normal winter conditions. But there are scenarios in which the grid operator would need to institute blackouts like it did in 2021.
The first-term DA was under fire for the office’s mishandling of criminal cases and for potentially jeopardizing the prosecution of the man charged in the 2019 Walmart massacre.
A new travel book from the publisher Wildsam includes personal essays exploring the people and history that make up the Big Bend region. One of essays is about life in Marfa. The essay’s author — longtime Marfa resident and journalist Sterry Butcher — says she wanted her essay to capture the authenticity of a small town, and all that might not be immediately clear to people visiting for the first time.
As Midland private school leaders face indictments, their supporters question the conduct of local policeCurrent and former leaders at Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland were indicted this month on state felony charges for allegedly concealing the abuse of children.The two schools were investigated for two separate, unconnected incidents, but the schools’ supporters have united to call on the City of Midland to look into how local police approached these cases.