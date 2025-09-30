© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
Mary Cantrell

Reporter

Mary is a journalist committed to serving communities across Far West Texas. Her past experience as a reporter for The Big Bend Sentinel newspaper taught her the value of local news and instilled in her a deep appreciation for the region’s land and people.

Before moving to Marfa in 2021, Mary worked for various non-profit arts entities in Austin and freelanced for Sightlines and Glasstire arts magazines. She is a University of Texas alum originally from the Houston area.

When she’s not busy pursuing stories, she likes to try out new recipes and go on hikes with her partner Cody — one of Marfa Public Radio’s volunteer DJs.