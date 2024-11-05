In Memory of Kevin Williamson

From Elise Pepple, Executive Director at Marfa Public Radio:

One of my favorite things about the station is the surprise guests and surprise beautiful moments that happen here. People stop by on a road trip. A touring musician makes a detour and says hey. Someone who grew up here and now lives in DC swings by for a tour.

I’ll never forget one of these moments. It was 2019 and it was late. The phone rang and the person on the other end of the line said: “My name is Kevin. I live in Austin. You don’t know me but I love Marfa Public Radio and I am bringing a crew of people out to Marfa for my birthday tomorrow. I want to celebrate at the station so my friends can give money to support MPR as my birthday present!”

I tend to have a more is more approach to life, so while I liked this idea, it was also a last minute request. We had had a long week. There was something I couldn’t exactly put my finger on, but it felt intuitively like we should say yes. So we decided to host this birthday party at the station with a special broadcast.

That Saturday, Kevin arrived with an entourage of friends. He was warm. He was gregarious. He was generous. Kevin’s friends hung out, made donations, and listened to the music Lisa Kettyle was DJing.

At the end of the party Kevin approached me and said there was something he didn't mention - he told me he had found out he was dying of stage four cancer. "I don’t have long to live and I wanted to celebrate while I can,” he said.

When Kevin passed, his friends reached out to share that even in his final days, Kevin was thinking of the station. He wanted his friends to honor his memory by donating to the station. In 2022 Kevin’s friends raised $20,000 for Marfa Public Radio.

The spirit of this gift matches the spirit of Kevin, and so as someone who loved getting people together, we dedicate our outdoor space, where we throw block parties, have tailgates, and hangouts, to him. The Friends of Kevin Williamson Fund supports improving this outdoor space to be a place people can gather.

We decided to celebrate the way this whole thing started. On Friday, October 11th, we gathered with Kevin’s friends for a special broadcast to dedicate a plaque in his memory.

We also did it Marfa style with the vernacular of a historical plaque, then powder-coated by Marfa artist Cody Barber.

This special broadcast broadcast features some of Kevin's favorite music (Willie Nelson and Lady Gaga) and some of his dearest friends.

The plaque reads:

In Memory of Kevin Williamson

On this spot Kevin celebrated his last milestone birthday surrounded by friends during a special broadcast in his honor. Kevin's presence was one of a kind. His love for Marfa and Marfa Public Radio knew no bounds. Here, in this gathering space named in his honor, may his memory continue to inspire and bring people together.

"I'm so grateful for the gifts and blessings I've been given. The love of so many interesting and accomplished friends inspires me daily. Watching my friends fall in love with Marfa and Marfa Public Radio makes me so happy." - Kevin Williamson

May Kevin's legacy for joy and connection continue. Pour one out in memory of Kevin.

Dedicated by the Friends of Kevin Williamson Fund

Thank you to all the friends of Kevin Williamson who donated in his honor.