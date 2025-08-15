Marfa Public Radio earns a National Edward R. Murrow Award

Marfa Public Radio has received a National Edward R. Murrow award for excellence in journalism.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) on Thursday recognized the station with an award in the Hard News category in small market radio.

Travis Bubenik, the station’s news director, was awarded for his January 2024 story on how some rural border sheriffs were at the time expressing skepticism about enforcing a new Texas immigration law known as “SB 4.” (Since then, the law has been tied up in legal challenges. In July, a federal appeals court panel issued a ruling that blocked the law from going into effect. Texas later appealed the ruling.)

“This award is a national recognition of the kind of journalism that only happens when reporters are deeply rooted in the communities they serve,” said Anne Marozas, Executive Director of Marfa Public Radio. “It’s proof that stories from West Texas don’t just matter here at home – they resonate across the country.”

Marfa Public Radio has received multiple National Murrow awards in recent years, including two awards in 2024.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious awards in news and, as described by RTDNA, “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the newsroom for earning this honor, and we’re equally proud of the community that supports it,” Marozas said. “Awards like this are possible because our listeners believe in the value of public service journalism and invest in keeping it going.”

Marozas noted the award is as much about the station’s future as it is about its past.

“This honor reinforces our commitment to producing even more high-quality, impactful journalism that gets noticed on the national stage and shines a light on our region,” she said. “At a time when federal support for public radio stations like ours has disappeared, it’s clearer than ever that the future of award-winning local news depends on the people who value it most – our listeners and supporters.”

The awards will be presented at the National Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 13 in New York City.