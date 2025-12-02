Texas Tech System Chancellor releases race and gender standards for classroom instruction

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Brandon Creighton has released the system's standards for discussing race and gender in the classroom.

The memorandum was sent to university presidents on Dec. 1, to ensure instructors comply "with state and federal law, Board of Regents police, and Chancellor directives."

It prohibits the inclusion of content related to "race or sex based-prejudice" and outlines the procedure for content related to gender identity and sexual orientation, which must go through a review process overseen by the board of regents.

Attached to the release was a flowchart, mapping out the course content review process. It asks if the faculty member believes the material is "relevant and necessary" for instruction, with several paths that lead to either the removal of the content or justification of it from the provost to the chair and vice chair of Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee.

The curriculum review process was established in Texas Senate Bill 37, which was authored by Creighton and passed in the 89th Legislative Session in 2025.

All content related to sexual orientation is required to go through the review process. Faculty who think any of the topics included on the memo are "implicated" in their course materials are also asked to disclose that content and begin a review.

When discussing race and gender, the memo states that in their professional capacity, faculty may not promote the following:

One race or sex is inherently superior to another;

An individual, by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously;

Any person should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of race or sex;

Moral character or worth is determined by race or sex;

Individuals bear responsibility or guilt for actions of others of the same race or sex; or

Meritocracy or a strong work ethic are racist, sexist, or constructs of oppression.

Creighton defines advocacy or promotion as "presenting these beliefs as correct or required and pressuring students to affirm them, rather than analyzing or critiquing them as one viewpoint among others."

Instructors are also required to comply with Texas House Bill 229 in their professional capacity, which defines legal terms for male and female and recognizes them as the only two sexes.

Noncompliance with the rules outlined in the memorandum may result in "disciplinary action consistent with university policy and state law."

