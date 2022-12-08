Marfa Public Radio

The new superintendent of Fort Davis ISD, Jason Crow, made a controversial decision earlier this year to close Dirks-Anderson Elementary School because of the district’s strained finances. The move prompted a staff exodus and local pushback, but Crow maintains it’s necessary to keep the district alive.
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Days of heavy monsoon rain has caused rivers, including the Brahmaputra, to overflow, inundating communities, disrupting livelihoods and damaging infrastructure.
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Medicaid will have new work requirements next year. But some people with disabilities, who already work, say they'd like to work more, but risk losing their Medicaid coverage if they earn too much.
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Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham on Friday sent cease and desist letters to Barnard Construction and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, claiming the border wall contractor had performed “illegal” land clearing work on state-owned land in southern Presidio County.
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The waiver clears the way for barriers, roads and surveillance infrastructure, though federal officials have not specified what will be built throughout the project area.
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Thirteen years ago, when Texas created the tax deal for data centers, state lawmakers expected to lose — at most — $14 million in tax revenue in Texas' next 2-year budget cycle. Now, state projections show it could lead to Texas forgoing more than $3 billion in the 2028-29 biennium.
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The U.S. will resume limited imports of Mexican cattle on Aug. 24, reopening a trade route that had been closed for more than a year because of the northward spread of New World screwworm. The move comes as tight cattle supplies have pushed beef prices to record highs.
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