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The Dirks-Anderson Elementary School building has served as a school ever since its construction more than 100 years ago.
Mary Cantrell
/
Marfa Public Radio
News
Fort Davis ISD to consolidate into one campus under new leadership
Mary Cantrell
The new superintendent of Fort Davis ISD, Jason Crow, made a controversial decision earlier this year to close Dirks-Anderson Elementary School because of the district’s strained finances. The move prompted a staff exodus and local pushback, but Crow maintains it’s necessary to keep the district alive.
A bulldozer bearing the logo of Southwest Valley Constructors was seen near the entrance to Cottonwood Campground along the U.S-Mexico border in Big Bend National Park on Tuesday.
Mary Cantrell
/
Marfa Public Radio
News
Border project contractors arrive in Big Bend National Park as Texas lawmakers call for a pause
Zoe Kurland, Travis Bubenik
A view of the Rio Grande in May 2026 in southern Presidio County, Texas, where the Trump administration is seeking to build a 30-foot tall steel border wall.
Travis Bubenik
/
Marfa Public Radio
News
Judge declines to block Big Bend area border wall
Mary Cantrell
The entrance to Chispa Road in Jeff Davis County in June 2026.
Travis Bubenik
/
Marfa Public Radio
News
Big Bend area officials table discussions about road deals with border wall contractors amid local pushback
Zoe Kurland
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