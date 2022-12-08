© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Presidio Border Network for Human Rights
Hannah Gentiles
Noticias en Español
Un nuevo esfuerzo para defender los derechos humanos en la región Big Bend
Annie Rosenthal
En septiembre, Border Network for Human Rights abrió un centro de derechos humanos en Presidio, la única oficina de su tipo en esta parte de la frontera. Dicen que su objetivo principal es ayudar a las personas a entender sus derechos y conectarles con recursos.
WEB Migrants El Paso Dec 12 IPA TT 08.png
Ivan Pierre Aguirre
/
The Texas Tribune
In El Paso, migrants are sleeping on the streets after thousands crossed the border last weekend
Midland ISD Superintendent Finalist Stephanie Howard
Midland ISD
/
Photo courtesy of Midland ISD
Noticias en Español
El noticiero semanal: Una nueva superintendente para Midland ISD, y lo ultimo sobre los esfuerzos para mejorar los tiempos de respuesta de 911 en Presidio
Annie Rosenthal
En Español
_dsc3951
  1. El noticiero semanal: Mantenerse saludable durante una posible “tripledemia”, nuevos proyectos de ley del aborto y derechos LGBTQ, y actualizaciones de la red eléctrica estatal
