Music on Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio offers a wide variety of music for a wide range.

Request your soul, norteño, and ranchera favorites, during Dos Horas Con Primo during lunch or go back in time with Olds Cool. Listen to local hosts play their favorites most weekdays from 11 until 1 and again every weeknight from 7 until midnight. Our volunteers return on Saturday and Sunday to help you wind down the weekend the right way.

Volunteers host most of Marfa Public Radio’s music programs.

Mondays

7 PM - Blue Monday

9 PM - Terlingua to Tokyo

10 PM - World Cafe

Tuesdays

11 AM - Dos Horas Con Primo

7 PM - Sound Opinions

8 PM - Funky Beats

9 PM -Night Train Express

Wednesdays

7 PM - Old’s Cool

8 PM - Marfa Mystery Hour

9 PM - Mi Tesoro Hour

10 PM - Late Night Marfa

11 PM -Thee Midnight Snack

Thursdays

7 PM - From the Porch

8 PM - Honky-Tonk Happy Hour

10 PM - Late Night Marfa

11 PM - Rock Pillow

Fridays

11 AM - The Oldies Show

7 PM - Afropop Worldwide

8 PM - World Music

9 PM - Soundfounder

10 PM - Late Night Marfa

Saturdays

5 PM - World Cafe

7 PM - Texas Music Hour of Power

9 PM - Late Night with Lady Chanticleer

Sundays

9 PM - Late Night Marfa

11 PM - Inter-Dimensional Music