Marfa Public Radio Board of Directors
John McLaughlin, President
Karmen Bryant, Vice President
Jeremy Steele, Treasurer
Mike Pacheco, Secretary
Bill Dingus (Emeritus)
Christian Patry
Duncan Kennedy
Jeff Pope
Jennifer Ferro
Liz Lambert
Shane O'Neal
Upcoming Board Meetings
Board meetings take place quarterly and are open to the public. Board meetings are currently held via Zoom.
Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:30 CST. Zoom link for this meeting is here.
Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.
Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.
Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.
Board Minutes 2021
Board Minutes 2020
Board Minutes 2019