Marfa Public Radio Board of Directors

John McLaughlin, President

Karmen Bryant, Vice President

Jeremy Steele, Treasurer

Mike Pacheco, Secretary

Bill Dingus (Emeritus)

Christian Patry

Duncan Kennedy

Jeff Pope

Jennifer Ferro

Liz Lambert

Shane O'Neal

Upcoming Board Meetings

Board meetings take place quarterly and are open to the public. Board meetings are currently held via Zoom.

Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:30 CST. Zoom link for this meeting is here.

Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.

Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.

Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:00 CST. Zoom link for this meeting coming soon.

Board Minutes 2021



Board Minutes 2020



Board Minutes 2019

