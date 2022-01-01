More Ways To Support Us

Your support combined with the support of others around the nation, ensures that Marfa Public Radio has the resources to deliver you the best of NPR programming, community news reporting, and music and entertainment showcasing the spirit of West Texas that you won’t find anywhere else.

About Marfa Public Radio

If you have questions about memberships, sustaining memberships, or anything else, please contact Claudia Saenz, Membership Manager claudia@marfapublicradio.org or (432) 538-2635

Ways to support to Marfa Public Radio:

Donate online

Send a Check : Pay to the order of: Marfa Public Radio please mail to:

Marfa Public Radio PO Box 238, Marfa, TX 79843



Become a Sustaining Member

Donate your vehicle

Shop our store

Sponsor Marfa Public Radio: Become an Underwriter

Membership FAQ:

What is a sustaining membership?

A Sustaining Membership is a monthly donation. Each month, we will charge your credit/debit card or withdrawal from your checking account the amount you designate. Your Sustaining Membership will automatically continue unless you choose to cancel or change it. Sustaining memberships are one of the most meaningful ways to support us.

How do I update my contact information?

Update your email address, mailing address or phone number

I am a sustaining member and I want to increase my monthly gift. How do I do that?

Change the amount you give every month

I am a sustaining member. How do I update my payment method?

There are a couple of ways to update your payment method:

Go to our membership page and fill out the form with your new payment method information. Be sure to let us know you are updating your payment method in the comment section and we’ll take it from there.

We can update the information for you. Call Claudia Saenz, Membership Manager at (432) 538-2635 or (432) 729-4578

Please do not send debit/credit card or sensitive information via e-mail.

As you know, debit/credit cards have a short shelf-life and an easy way to prevent recurring donation interruption is by switching over to the EFT payment method. Let us know if you want to make that update!

Is my donation tax-deductible?

Marfa Public Radio is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Gifts to Marfa Public Radio are tax-deductible.

Marfa Public Radio’s Tax ID number is 56-2497864.

