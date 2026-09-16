Marfa Public Radio Contest Rules

Marfa Public Radio MPR Presents: David Sedaris at The Crowley Theater Giveaway

The Sweepstakes begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2026 7:00 AM CDT and ends at 6:00 PM CDT on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Two (2) Prize Winners will receive:

Two (2) VIP tickets to David Sedaris at The Crowley Theater on Monday, November 9, 2026 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM. The tickets include reserved donor section seating, pre-show cocktail hour, copy of The Land and Its People.

Exclusions: The prize includes event tickets which include reserved donor section seating, Pre-show cocktail hour and a Copy of The Land and Its People only. The winner is solely responsible for all personal expenses, including travel, transportation to and from the event, and lodging.

Marfa Public Radio Promotional Drawing Rules

DRAWING RULES / TERMS AND CONDITIONS

ELIGIBILITY

All donors who contribute online at marfapublicradio.org or by calling 800-903-5787 during the entry period announced on-air will be automatically entered into the giveaway drawing.

Giveaway promotions are open to all adults. Members of the Marfa Public Radio Board of Directors, on-air hosts of MPR, employees of MPR, NPR or NPR member stations, and corporate underwriters of MPRor their advertising and promotional agencies, and respective household or immediate family members, are not eligible to enter. The term immediate family member includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, and children. Compliance with the eligibility requirements will be determined solely by MPR. All Federal, State and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

ENTRIES

Entrants must provide a valid telephone number and/or email address. All donors who contribute online at marfapublicradio.org or by calling 800-903-5787 during the entry period announced on-air and online will be automatically entered into the drawing for the giveaway item(s).

No contribution or purchase is required to enter or win. To enter without making a contribution, call 800-903-5787 during the applicable contest period and ask to be entered into the drawing without making a contribution.

Marfa Public Radio is not responsible for lost, late, delayed or illegible entries or requests for entries. Marfa Public Radio assumes no responsibility for computer system, hardware, software or program malfunctions or other errors, failures, damages, delayed computer transactions or network connections, whether human, technical or otherwise in nature, in conjunction with this contest, participation or in connection with any prize acceptance. Marfa Public Radio, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website or who is otherwise in violation of the Official Rules. Entrants agree Marfa Public Radio has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this contest and that its decision is final and binding.

DRAWING, NOTIFICATION AND AWARD OF PRIZE

Drawings are held following the open promotional period. Winner will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email. Winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within 72 hours (3 business days) of the prize notification; otherwise, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. If a prize notification e-mail or any prize is returned to Marfa Public Radio or its designated agent as undeliverable, that prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Prize package will be awarded on an individual basis, with no more than one prize package awarded to each entrant. In the event the Winner does not accept the prize for any reason, is deemed ineligible by Marfa Public Radio, or fails to comply with these Official Rules, the prize will be awarded to a substitute winner selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. This process will be repeated, if necessary, until a winner is determined.

The prize is guaranteed to be awarded except if forfeited by a prize winner or in the event that Marfa Public Radio ceases operation, or for some other reason is unable to fulfill the prize after a diligent effort is made. In such circumstances Marfa Public Radioassumes no responsibility (monetary or otherwise) to fulfill the prize. The prize is not redeemable for cash, exchangeable, or transferable. All taxes on prize, including but not limited to Federal, State and local income and sales taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner.

To obtain the prize, the winning entrant must provide proof of the correctness of entrant’s information on the entry form and compliance with the terms and conditions contained in the Official Rules by signing an Affidavit of Eligibility, release of publicity and release of liability and return the executed documents to Marfa Public Radio.

ODDS OF WINNING

Odds of winning are determined by the total number of entries received and cannot be projected.

RELEASE AND INDEMNIFICATION

Entry constitutes permission for Marfa Public Radio(except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, hometown and likeness for publicity purposes without additional compensation. By entering, all entrants agree to be bound by the contest rules and further agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Marfa Public Radio, its licensees, affiliates, successors and funders, and their respective directors, officers and employees from and against all actions, causes of actions and liability, including attorney’s fees and costs, arising out of or relating to participation in the contest and receipt and use or misuse of the prize awarded.

CHOICE OF LAW

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Marfa Public Radio in connection with the contest, shall be governed by the laws of the State of Texas without regard to the conflicts of law principles thereof.

