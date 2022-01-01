Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate. Public media serves a critical role in our region.

Marfa Public Radio is one of the most awarded small-market stations in the nation for excellence in journalism. MPR serves approximately 30,000 square miles of Far West Texas, plus an online streaming audience worldwide. In 2018, Marfa Public Radio won three National Murrow awards and 10 regional awards. This year, the station swept every category in the Texas and Oklahoma region. We believe the stories of Far West Texas are just as essential as stories from other parts of the country. We aim to be a model for public radio beyond our listening range.

The station has five core functions: serving as a lifeline, innovating in public media, being a beacon for local stories, providing the soundtrack of Far West Texas, and creating a place where the wide range can connect.

Marfa Public Radio is an equal opportunity employer.

