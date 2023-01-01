© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578

MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Verizon outage could impact our streams, broadcasts, and phone system. They are working to resolve the issue.
About Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio Community Advisory Board

Oscar N Aguero Jack Blake Dan Eck Annabelle Gardaphe Randy Ham Jason Lagapa Shelby Landgraf Jenny Moore Eileen Piwetz Katie Ray Glenn Rogers Laura Thoms Meghan Wilde