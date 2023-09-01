Drops weekly beginning September 13th

Marfa is a town with a lot of hype. Travel articles repeat the same lines over and over again: “down a dusty highway," “a place where the sky is immense," with “tumbleweeds, cacti, and cowboys." Whether it's Vogue magazine, The Simpsons, or I Love Dick, there’s a certain narrative about Marfa: the romantic art town in the middle of nowhere, synonymous with minimalism and selfies. But there’s much more to Marfa than that. Marfa For Beginners is an audio guide to what’s missing: Virgin of Guadalupe sightings, the end of Tinder, the West Texas time paradox, and the feeling of being a stranger in your hometown.