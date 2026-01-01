Support Marfa Public Radio

With essential federal funding eliminated, Marfa Public Radio faces a critical gap in our annual operating budget. For the first time in our station's history, our future rests in the hands of the West Texas community we serve. Your support has never been more vital to keeping independent public radio alive.

Become a Marfa Public Radio member today.

Sustaining Membership (Recommended): Become a member by setting up a recurring monthly gift. It's the most powerful way to provide reliable, ongoing support to keep your station independent, sustainable, and accessible to all.

One-Time Gift: Become a member today with a single contribution of any amount to keep independent local radio strong.

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