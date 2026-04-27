What's it like to go to school with the same people for your entire life? To try to date at a high school of just two-hundred people? To grow up in a town full of tourists? To get really queasy at the local carnival?

These are just some of the questions that the Marfa ISD journalism class answers in their podcast special — a collection of stories featuring original reporting. In these stories, Marfa ISD students take us to the top of a ferris wheel and the sidelines of a basketball game. They explore the popularity of long distance relationships, and talk to each other about their after school jobs. High school brings up a lot of emotions, which get explored in reports on pain and suffering, and what life might look like after graduation.

Being a high school student in Marfa, Texas is different than going to a big school in a big city. Find out why when you listen to Reported by: Marfa ISD.