Marfa Public Radio presents ‘An Evening with David Sedaris’

MARFA, Texas — Marfa Public Radio is thrilled to welcome best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris for his first appearance and book signing in Marfa, Texas on Monday, November 9, 2026, at the historic Crowley Theater.

This special event will feature one of America's most celebrated writers for an intimate evening of storytelling, wit, and laughter.

Sedaris, who currently tops the New York Times Bestseller List for the sixth time with The Land and its People, will share stories and commentary in his signature style — equal parts hilarious, insightful, and deeply human.

"We're honored to welcome David Sedaris to Marfa for what promises to be a truly memorable evening," said Anne Pitts Marozas, Executive Director of Marfa Public Radio. "Events like this bring people together around stories, ideas, and laughter while directly supporting the public service journalism and programming that Marfa Public Radio provides across West Texas."

Station Manager Travis Bubenik echoed the sentiment.

“David Sedaris’ visit to Marfa will continue a long tradition of this unique high desert town attracting world class artists, writers and musicians,” Bubenik said. “Marfa Public Radio is proud to be a resource for community enrichment, particularly now as we celebrate our 20th anniversary.”

Supporters of both Marfa Public Radio and the Museum of the Southwest will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets on July 30th. General on sale on August 3rd. Not yet a part of either organization? Become a member of Marfa Public Radio or the Museum of the Southwest today to secure early access!

In addition to Sedaris’ appearance, ticket holders can enhance their evening with an exclusive pre-show reception. Note: Mr. Sedaris will not be in attendance for pre-show activities.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit Marfa Public Radio, helping sustain independent journalism, exceptional music programming, and locally produced storytelling throughout the vast and remarkable communities of Far West Texas.

Marfa Public Radio anticipates a sold out performance. Early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

Special thanks to Cultural Compass Consulting for its assistance in developing this special literary event and coordinating David Sedaris' appearance in Marfa.

About Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio serves the expansive and diverse communities of Far West Texas with trusted news, thoughtful storytelling, and eclectic music programming. Broadcasting across one of the largest coverage areas of any public radio station in the country, Marfa Public Radio connects listeners through programming that reflects the culture, landscape, and voices of the region while providing essential local journalism and nationally acclaimed public radio programming.

About Museum of The Southwest

Established in 1967, the Museum of the Southwest stands as a cornerstone of the Permian Basin’s cultural landscape, committed to fostering regional growth through art, history, and science. Situated on Midland’s historic Turner Estate, the campus hosts vibrant art displays, extensive historical archives, an interactive children’s museum, and the Marian Blakemore Planetarium. Through its diverse educational initiatives and community-focused exhibitions, the museum continues its mission to spark curiosity and inspire lifelong discovery for thousands across the West Texas region.

Marfa Public Radio is made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider showing your support with a contribution today.