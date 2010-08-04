West Texas Talk
West Texas Talk — Marfa Public Radio's flagship program — made its debut when the station launched and is now a repository of hundreds of local profiles.
The program features discussions about regional issues and topics with residents and experts. Whether looking at immigration on the border, delving into West Texas history, or having conversations about the Big Bend’s changing towns — we hope to explore the topics that matter most to residents.
The show also celebrates the creative spirit of Far West Texas and features conversations with writers, musicians, filmmakers, and artists who both live here and pass through the region.
The show's theme music was composed by Andy Stack.
Latest Episodes
-
In this conversation with host Elise Pepple, artists Carlos Motta and José Parlá discuss Donald Judd's writings about art and politics and describe the responsibilities they feel as artists and citizens to engage with politics in their work.
-
The Marfa Public Radio staff pulls back the curtain to show us what it takes to produce content remotely during a pandemic. Elise Pepple, Diana Nguyen, Mitch Borden, Carlos Morales, Jacob Rockey, and Hannah Siegel-Gardner all share stories about working from home and adjusting to the new coronavirus reality.
-
This week's episode features a rebroadcast of an interview with poet Eileen Myles, as well as another installment of 'Pandemic Pantry' with Seth Siegel-Gardner, a conversation between Elise Pepple and Marfa Public Radio DJ 'Lady C,' and a performance by David Beebe of Elvis Costello's 'Running Out of Angels.'
-
The Kitchen Sisters tell story of the Lou Reed archive in New York. Closer to home, Carlos Morales describes steps being taken to support the town of Boquillas during COVID 19, and Seth Siegel-Gardner introduces a new cooking segment called 'Pandemic Pantry'.
-
This week's West Texas Talk features the last episode of the pandemic podcast 'Our Show', a conversation between Mitch Borden and Christian Wallace, one interview with Dee Anna Good of Safe Place of the Permian Basin, and another with Guy McCrary about the Permian Basin Area Foundation's emergency relief fund.
-
This week's episode of West Texas Talk begins with an episode of 'Our Show' by Erica Heilman. Then we'll hear interviews with Julia Caulfield in Telluride, CO, Sam Stavinoha in Marathon, TX, and Ian Lewis in Marfa, TX, as well as a 'Tiny Porch' performance from Jimmy Magliozzi.
-
On this week's West Texas Talk includes an episode of 'Our Show' by Erica Heilman, interviews with Serah Mead, Lesley Villareal, and Gabriela Carballo, and a 'Tiny Porch' performance from Adam Bork.
-
On West Texas Talk this week, General Manager Elise Pepple talks to artist Nick Terry about how to meditate and take a deep breath during a crisis. Then,…
-
On this special edition of West Texas Talk, we hear from reporters on the ground, healthcare professionals, a parent learning to homeschool her kids and…
-
Elise Pepple and Sally Beauvais interview Diana Nguyen, the outgoing host and executive producer of West Texas Talk.Later on the show, Ian Lewis speaks to journalist and writer Amitava Kumar. They talk about the state of writing fiction and fake news — the subject of Kumar’s forthcoming book.