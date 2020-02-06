Diana Nguyen Says Goodbye; Journalist and Writer Amitava Kumar

Diana Nguyen

After three years as Executive Producer and Host of West Texas Talk, we're saying goodbye to Diana Nguyen.

Nguyen transformed Marfa Public Radio's long-form local interview show into a thoughtfully-produced weekly segment that captures the creative spirit of Far West Texas and dives into the topics that matter most to residents.

General Manager Elise Pepple and Reporter Sally Beauvais flip the script and interview Nguyen about her life before Marfa and her takeaways from doing hundreds of local interviews.



Amitava Kumar



Later in the show, Ian Lewis talks to Lannan Writer In Residence Amitava Kumar.

Kumar has written several works of fiction and non-fiction, including

Immigrant, Montana, A Foreigner Carrying in the Crook of His Arm a Tiny Bomb, and Lunch with a Bigot: The Writer in the World. He is a Professor of English at Vassar College.

Lewis and Kumar discuss the state of writing and reading fiction and fake news — the subject of Kumar's forthcoming novel.