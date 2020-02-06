© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Diana Nguyen Says Goodbye; Journalist and Writer Amitava Kumar

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
img_0030-1
Diana Nguyen (Sally Beauvais)

Diana Nguyen

After three years as Executive Producer and Host of West Texas Talk, we're saying goodbye to Diana Nguyen.

Nguyen transformed Marfa Public Radio's long-form local interview show into a thoughtfully-produced weekly segment that captures the creative spirit of Far West Texas and dives into the topics that matter most to residents.

General Manager Elise Pepple and Reporter Sally Beauvais flip the script and interview Nguyen about her life before Marfa and her takeaways from doing hundreds of local interviews.

amitava-kumar-dju-16_72
Amitava Kumar (Courtesy of Vassar College)


Amitava Kumar

Later in the show, Ian Lewis talks to Lannan Writer In Residence Amitava Kumar.

Kumar has written several works of fiction and non-fiction, including
Immigrant, Montana, A Foreigner Carrying in the Crook of His Arm a Tiny Bomb, and  Lunch with a Bigot: The Writer in the World.  He is a Professor of English at Vassar College.

Lewis and Kumar discuss the state of writing and reading fiction and fake news — the subject of Kumar's forthcoming novel.

Latest Episodes: