A National Poetry Month Quarantine Check-in

To mark the end of National Poetry Month, this week's episode of West Teas Talk begins with a rebroadcast of Elise Pepple's interview with poet Eileen Myles. Myles shares how the Marfa landscape appears in their recent book 'evolution' with a reading from 'Western Poem.' Throughout the conversation, Myles speaks frankly about the vocation and work of poetry, as well as the odd jobs and minor labors that define a life in art.

The second half of the hour features another installment of the new show 'Pandemic Pantry' with local chef Seth Siegel-Gardner. This time, Seth calls up Shane in Alpine to coach him through a Caesar-inspired salad recipe made exclusively from the food that has been hiding in the back of the refrigerator. Then, Elise Pepple checks in with Marfa Public Radio DJ Lady C, host of 'Late Nights with Lady C.' The two talk about what music has been carrying her through quarantine.

The episode ends with a Tiny Porch performance by Marfa resident David Beebe. Beebe sings Elvis Costello's 'Running Out of Angels.' If you play music and live in far West Texas, send a video of yourself playing a cover on your porch during social isolation. Please email your video to music@marfapublicradio.org. It should be a song that speaks to you at this moment, or a song that can lift spirits, or a song people know and can sing along to from their porches.