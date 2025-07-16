Marfa Public Radio is powered by people — and we want to hear from you.

Have we kept you company on a long drive? Introduced you to your favorite song? Brought a voice into your home that made you feel more connected to this place?

Marfa Public Radio exists to serve, connect, and reflect the people of Far West Texas.

Now, we’re asking you to be part of that story. Record a voice message or share your story in writing — it may be featured on our website, social media, or even on the air.

How to Share Your Story

Leave a Voice Message

Use the link below to leave a message about why Marfa Public Radio matters to you:

Submit a Written Story

Write a message that tells us what Marfa Public Radio means to you, in your own words.

Loading…

Need Inspiration?

You can share:

A favorite memory or moment from listening

A story about how Marfa Public Radio helped you feel informed, entertained, or connected

Why you support Marfa Public Radio

Your voice helps us stay strong. Thank you for being part of this community.

