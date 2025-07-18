Our Path Forward: A Letter to Our Listeners

Late Thursday night, Congress passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, eliminating $1.1 billion in federal support for public media — including $463,000 that Marfa Public Radio depends on each year.

I want to start by acknowledging something important: I’m new here. I joined Marfa Public Radio just two months ago. But in that short time, I have come to know the people behind this station — and the community that supports it — as passionate, resilient, and determined.

That’s exactly what this station will be in the face of this challenge.

We have permanently lost nearly a third of our annual budget. That’s seismic. But it is not the end of Marfa Public Radio.

We are not closing our doors. We are not going off the air. We are not selling the station. We are not becoming a commercial station. And we are not laying off staff.

Instead, we are doubling down on what matters most: you.

This is a moment for us to listen deeply to our community and reimagine how we serve you. Over the coming months, we will be hosting community listening sessions, distributing surveys, and reaching out to hear directly from you. What do you want from Marfa Public Radio? What do you value? How can we best serve Far West Texas, the Permian Basin, and the Big Bend?

We are committed to:

Diversifying our revenue by building partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and individuals

by building partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and individuals Investing more deeply in our community through local news coverage, music programming, and community events

through local news coverage, music programming, and community events Remaining a non-commercial, nonprofit radio station accountable to you, not shareholders or advertisers

Some may ask why we don't "just play commercials." Here's why:

As a public radio station with a non-commercial license, we are legally prohibited from airing traditional advertisements. That means no jingles, no slogans, no hard sells. Instead, we craft meaningful partnerships. We share our microphone with local voices and community organizations. We focus on creating content that enriches your day, your commute, your dinner table conversations.

Being non-commercial also means we get to be creative, not formulaic. We don’t have to chase ratings or corporate sponsors. We get to ask: What does our community need? What stories need telling? What voices aren’t being heard?

And that means programs like The Oldies Show, Nature Notes, Caló, So Far From Care, Marfa Mystery Hour, Texas Music Hour of Power, and Marfa for Beginners. These are not just programs. They are public service, created with care, curiosity, and love.

Until now, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) helped make this all possible. Those federal funds paid for:

Local reporters covering city council meetings and stories hours away

Emergency coverage during thunderstorms, wildfires, and floods

The maintenance and engineering of our radio towers

Music licensing fees so we can play music on air and online

The infrastructure that allows us to reach you 24/7

That was over $450,000 in services provided directly to you. And now, it’s gone.

The public radio network was envisioned a system where radio and TV stations could prioritize education and culture over commerce. It was meant to ensure that rural and remote communities, like ours, would not be left behind. It was created for us. And now we must carry that mission forward.

We know that small, rural stations like ours will take the hardest hits. But we are prepared to be thoughtful and responsive in this moment. We are not just going to survive — we are going to evolve.

I believe this is the moment Marfa Public Radio becomes even more vital, more connected, more of a resource than ever before.

But we can't do it without you.

We need you — more than we’ve ever needed you.

Please join us. Be a part of our next chapter. Support us. Share your voice. Have fun with us. Help us grow.