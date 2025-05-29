Anne Pitts Marozas is a nonprofit leader, fundraiser and former attorney with more than two decades of experience advancing the arts, education and community-building initiatives. Her work focuses on creating sustainable programs that connect people, celebrate local culture and expand access to opportunity.

Before moving to Marfa with her husband Michael, Anne lived in Memphis, Tennessee, where she served as Executive Director of the Levitt Shell for over a decade, transforming a WPA-era outdoor amphitheater into a thriving cultural institution. Later, she worked in education equity as Program Director at City Leadership.

Anne’s vision for the future of Marfa Public Radio is centered by a deep belief in the power of community and collaboration.