2024 Elections

The Midland County DA race will be decided in the March 5 Republican primary. Current Assistant District Attorney Kyle McCardle is facing off against former federal prosecutor Glenn Harwood to be the community’s top prosecutor.
Incumbent 83rd District Attorney Ori White is seeking a second term in office in the March 5 Republican primary, while challenger Jesse Gonzales is hoping to win back a position he held in the late 2000s. Big Bend Sentinel reporter Sam Karas has been following the race.