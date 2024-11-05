November 2024 local and regional election results in West Texas

Results are in for key local, regional and state-level races in West Texas in the November 2024 general election.

In West Texas, a handful of competitive local races were on the ballot in the Midland-Odessa area, including the race for Odessa mayor, council seats in both cities and multiple Midland ISD school board seats.

Most candidates for local races in the Big Bend region ran unopposed in single-party contests that were essentially decided earlier this year in primary and primary runoff elections, although voters in Brewster and Jeff Davis Counties did decide on a few open school board seats.

Find a rundown of notable West Texas election results below.

This story will be updated through Wednesday morning as necessary. Vote totals, percentages and results were the latest available information as of late Tuesday night. All results shown are unofficial until certified by the state.

Note: An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election. Bold names indicate the winning candidates.

Permian Basin

In Odessa, voters turned out to decide who would lead the city as its mayor — choosing Cal Hendrick over incumbent Javier Joven.

In a resounding victory, Hendrick earned about 67% of the vote. Incumbents in down-ballet Odessa City Council races largely fared poorly alongside Joven.

In the Odessa at-large city council race, Craig Stoker defeated incumbent Denise Swanner with approximately 56% of the vote. And Eddie Mitchell was elected to the Odessa City Council District 1 seat – beating out incumbent Mark Matta with over 61% of the vote.

The only incumbent on the council to win reelection was Steven Thompson, who defeated his challenger Nayley Urias with 58% of the vote for the Odessa City Council District 2 position.

Midland voters turned out to decide on multiple city council seats, most notably two at-large city council seats. The top two vote getters in this four-way race would secure the pair of at-large positions.

John Burkholder came in first place — securing approximately 32% of votes. Coming in second was incumbent City Council Member Robin Poole who won reelection with about 28% of votes.

In the race for 143rd District Attorney - the top prosecutor for Reeves, Ward and Loving counties - Republican Sarah Stogner defeated incumbent Democrat Randy Reynolds. Stogner, a onetime candidate for the Railroad Commission of Texas and critic of former President Donald Trump, received 62% of the vote to Reynolds' 38%, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Note: Final vote totals in some Midland and Odessa area races may change after Midland County absentee ballots are counted.

Odessa Mayor

Javier Joven* 9,996 (32.61%) Cal Hendrick 20,653 (67.39%)

Odessa City Council At-Large (1 Seat)

Denise Swanner* 12,716 (43.64%) Craig Stoker 16,422 (56.36%)

Odessa City Council District 1

Eddie Mitchell 2,921 (61.82%) Mark Matta* 1,804 (38.18%)

Odessa City Council District 2

Nayely Urias 3,432 (41.97%) Steven Thompson* 4,745 (58.03%)

Midland City Council At-Large (2 Seats)

John Burkholder 17,764 (32.36%) Eric Davidson* 13,338 (24.30%) Robin Poole* 15,656 (28.52%) Rance Norton 8,142 (14.83%)

Midland City Council District 1

Brian Stubbs 7,945 (71.05%) Heather Bredimus 3,238 (28.95%)

Midland County Commissioner Precinct 3

Luis Sánchez (D)* 2,944 (39.78%) Steven Villela (R) 4,457 (60.22%)

Midland ISD Board Trustee District 1

Courtney Ratliff 1,009 (22.42%) Michael Booker* 2,430 (53.99%) Denise Norman 1,062 (23.59%)

Midland ISD Board Trustee District 2

Angel Hernandez 1,931 (64.95%) Robert Marquez* 1,042 (35.05%)

Midland ISD Board Trustee District 3

Matt Friez 3,731 (53.68%) Emily Statton Smith 3,219 (46.32%)

Midland ISD Board Trustee District 7

Joshua Guinn 4,018 (53.91%) Bryan Murray* 3,435 (46.09%)

District Attorney - 143rd Judicial District (Reeves, Ward and Loving Counties)



Randy Reynolds (D)* 2,527 (38.24%) Sarah Stogner (R) 4,081 (61.76%)

Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio Political signs pictured in Alpine, Texas on Nov. 5, 2024.

Big Bend

Brewster County voters elected two new Marathon ISD school board members, while two incumbents retained their seats.

Marathon-area voters reelected school board incumbents Craig Carter and Andy Lewis and chose LeAndra Ramirez and Timothy Roberts as new board members.

In Alpine, voters overwhelmingly approved nine amendments to the city's charter that were on the ballot this year.

The outcome of the race between three candidates for two open seats on the Fort Davis ISD school board was not immediately clear Tuesday night, as some results were in but 27 mail-in ballots remained pending.

That’s according to figures provided by Fort Davis ISD Superintendent Graydon Hicks.

The numbers - pending 27 mail-in ballots that have yet been counted - showed Mack Holley failing to gain a seat on the school board, with incumbents Tommy Everett and Julia Hernandez retaining their seats.

Still, with the race hinging on single-digit numbers of votes and those mail-in ballots still pending, the final result could change.

Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 2

Phillip Moellering 83 (32.55%) Steve Griffis 67 (26.27%) Andy Lewis* 105 (41.18%

Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 4

Judy Briones* 92 (37.10% LeAndra Ramirez 156 (62.90%)

Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 6

Timothy Roberts 149 (57.98%) Gonzalo Hernandez 108 (42.02%)

Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 7

Arlene Griffis 77 (28.95%) Craig Carter* 189 (71.05%)

Fort Davis ISD Board Trustee At-Large (2 seats)

Results do not include 27 mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.



Tommy Everett* 129 votes Julia Hernandez* 137 votes Mack Holley 125 votes

Alpine City Charter Amendments

Proposition Yes No Prop A 2,025 151 Prop B 1,333 759 Prop C 1,800 306 Prop D 1,348 704 Prop E 1,735 377 Prop F 1,798 291 Prop G 1,744 314 Prop H 1,484 600 Prop I 1,264 818

Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio A family walks up to a polling place in Alpine, Texas.

State

In the race for Texas House District 74, which covers a large swath of the West Texas border region, Democratic incumbent Eddie Morales held onto his seat in a narrow contest against Republican Robert Garza. Morales prevailed with 52% of the vote to Garza's 48%.

In the Permian Basin, longtime Republican State Rep. Tom Craddick was handily reelected to another term in District 82, which includes the City of Midland.

Republican incumbent Christi Craddick easily held onto her position as one of three members of the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates the state's oil and gas industry, defeating a notably crowded field of Democratic, Independent and Green Party challengers and even a write-in candidate who received more than 2,000 votes.

Texas House District 82



Tom Craddick (R)* 50,488 (82.75%) Steven Schafersman (D) 10,526 (17.25%)

Texas House District 74

Eddie Morales (D)* 28,149 (51.69%) Robert Garza (R) 26,307 (48.31%)

Texas Railroad Commissioner