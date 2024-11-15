Republican who ousted longtime Democratic District Attorney in West Texas prepares to take office

One of the offices Texas Republicans took over from Democrats in the Nov. 5 election was the District Attorney for the 143rd Judicial District - a sprawling rural part of West Texas that straddles the bustling oil patch and parts of the mountainous Big Bend Region.

The area’s new top prosecutor is Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney and vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump.

She ousted longtime Democratic incumbent Randy Reynolds by pledging to crack down on crime and alleged human trafficking in the region. Stogner has said that her first goal upon taking office in January will be getting people in the counties she serves trained to administer sexual assault DNA evidence testing kits so that victims don’t have to travel long distances to access that testing.

Marfa Public Radio recently spoke with Stogner about her plans when she takes office in January. Listen to that conversation above.