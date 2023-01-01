Help With Membership

What is a sustaining membership?

A Sustaining Membership is a monthly donation. Each month, we will charge your credit/debit card or withdrawal from your checking account the amount you designate. Your Sustaining Membership will automatically continue unless you choose to cancel or change it. Sustaining memberships are one of the most meaningful ways to support us.

How do I update my contact information?

I am a sustaining member and I want to increase my monthly gift. How do I do that?

I am a sustaining member. How do I update my payment method?

As you know, debit/credit cards have a short shelf-life and an easy way to prevent recurring donation interruption is by switching over to the EFT payment method. Let us know if you want to make that update!

Is my donation tax-deductible?

Marfa Public Radio is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Gifts to Marfa Public Radio are tax-deductible.

Marfa Public Radio’s Tax ID number is 56-2497864.

Of course, you can always contact Marfa Public Radio's membership department with your question:

