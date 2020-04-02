Living with Quarantine, At Home and Abroad

On this week's West Texas Talk, we bring you a new podcast from Erica Heilman called 'Our Show.' The podcast is a mini-series created in response to coronavirus and comprised of recordings made by people all over the world who find themselves adjusting to a new life in isolation. Then General Manager Elise Pepple talks to Serah Mead from KZMU in Moab to see how another National Park-adjacent small town is weathering the economic fallout of the lockdown.

The second half of the show looks at the state of the quarantine closer to home. Photographer Lesley Villarreal talks with Pepple about a new portrait series in which Lesley is photographing her friends and neighbors in front of their homes from a safe distance in order to capture this strange time in Marfa. After that conversation, we hear from Marfa Public Radio DJ Gabriela Carballo about her experience dealing with social isolation.

Once again, the last segment of West Texas Talk this week is dedicated to our new 'Tiny Porch' series of concert videos. ‘Tiny Porch’ is a social isolation music series inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. We’re asking musicians in Far West Texas to record a cover song from their porch. The videos are an opportunity for listeners across Far West Texas to come together while being apart. Our second video in the series features Adam Bork singing Elton John’s ‘Where To Now St. Peter?’

You can watch Adam perform his song from between two televisions on Marfa Public Radio’s Facebook page or Instagram

If you play music and live in far West Texas, send a video of yourself playing a cover on your porch during social isolation. Please email your video to music@marfapublicradio.org. It should be a song that speaks to you at this moment, or a song that can lift spirits, or a song people know and can sing along to from their porches.