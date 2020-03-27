Meditation, Isolation And Porch Songs During The Coronavirus Pandemic

On West Texas Talk this week, General Manager Elise Pepple talks to artist Nick Terry about how to meditate and take a deep breath during a crisis. Then, Pepple talks to Laura Thoms about living at the McDonald Observatory. Laura’s already prepared for social isolation and offers some tips for people who are new to it.

In the final segment of this week's show, we hope to lift your spirits. We’re creating a new series of videos called 'Tiny Porch.' This is a social isolation music series inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. We’re asking musicians in Far West Texas to record a cover song from their porch. The videos are an opportunity for listeners across Far West Texas to come together while being apart. The first video features artist and musician Tilly Hawk singing Bruce Springsteen’s 'Dancing In the Dark.'

You can watch Tilly singing at sunset from her porch in Valentine, Texas on the Marfa Public Radio's Facebook page or Instagram.

If you play music and live in far West Texas, send a video of you playing a cover on your porch during social isolation. Please email your video to music@marfapublicradio.org. It should be a song that speaks to you at this moment, or a song that can lift spirits, or a song people know and can sing along to from their porches.