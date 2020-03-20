© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

West Texas And The New Coronavirus: The Latest Developments, Isolation, And How Locals Are Coping

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT

On this special edition of West Texas Talk, we hear from reporters on the ground, healthcare professionals, a parent learning to homeschool her kids and service industry workers who have found themselves out of a job — all in the midst of unfolding preparedness plans and new policies attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin and Big Bend region.

This episode contains information that is up-to-date as of 3 P.M. Thursday, March 19. After it originally aired, the first case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin was confirmed in Midland.

As of Friday March 20 at 11:30 A.M., there are no confirmed cases in the Big Bend region.

img-2291
(Elise Pepple / Marfa Public Radio)

Voices in this episode include:

  • Hosts Carlos Morales and Elise Pepple
  • Marfa Public Radio Reporters Sally Beauvais and Mitch Borden
  • Big Bend Sentinel Reporter Abbie Perrault
  • Dr. Ekta Escovar of Big Bend Regional Medical Center
  • Dr. Phuoc Le of the University of Californa, San Francisco
  • Midland parent Kristen Betton
  • Jessie Browning, Paul Chavarria, Ian Lewis and Chris Ramming, service workers and business owners in Marfa
Tags
West Texas Talk CoronavirusCOVID-19rural COVID-19coronavirus big bend regioncoronavirus permian basin
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: