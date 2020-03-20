West Texas And The New Coronavirus: The Latest Developments, Isolation, And How Locals Are Coping

On this special edition of West Texas Talk, we hear from reporters on the ground, healthcare professionals, a parent learning to homeschool her kids and service industry workers who have found themselves out of a job — all in the midst of unfolding preparedness plans and new policies attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin and Big Bend region.

This episode contains information that is up-to-date as of 3 P.M. Thursday, March 19. After it originally aired, the first case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin was confirmed in Midland.

As of Friday March 20 at 11:30 A.M., there are no confirmed cases in the Big Bend region.

Voices in this episode include: