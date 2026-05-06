Marfa, Texas is a small desert town in the middle of Far West Texas, which means most of the time, life can be pretty uneventful. It's pretty quiet until tourists come to town. Marfa is a big destination for tourists who come expecting cowboys, sunsets, and minimalist art, but what they find are closed stores, dust, and nowhere to eat but the Dairy Queen. Sometimes, they seem to forget they're in a real town, and that actually, they still have to look both ways before crossing the road.

On this limited edition chat show, Dariela Munoz and Belen Soto bravely ask: Why Are You Here?