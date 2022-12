Bill Wittliff; the man who wrote three novels and innumerable screenplays, including Lonesome Dove, The Perfect Storm, and Barbarosa, to name only a few, died of a heart attack in Austin, on June 9, 2019 at the age of 79.

Wittliff was one of the most creative people Lonn had ever met, and on this edition of The Rambling Boy, he looks back on the life and work of the Texas legend.