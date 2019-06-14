© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

The Whole Hog on Imma Hogg

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 14, 2019 at 1:12 PM CDT
lonn-taylor-pic
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

A few rambles Back, Lonn mentioned how in the early 1970, while director of the Winedale Historical Center at Round Top, Texas, he worked with the well known Houston Philanthropist Ima Hogg, who had donated the Winedale to the University of Texas.

That Segment generated dozens of e-mail requests that he write more about Miss Hogg, which he was happy to do because she was one memorable Texan.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn looks back at good times spent with her.

Rambling Boy
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: