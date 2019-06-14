The Whole Hog on Imma Hogg

A few rambles Back, Lonn mentioned how in the early 1970, while director of the Winedale Historical Center at Round Top, Texas, he worked with the well known Houston Philanthropist Ima Hogg, who had donated the Winedale to the University of Texas.

That Segment generated dozens of e-mail requests that he write more about Miss Hogg, which he was happy to do because she was one memorable Texan.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn looks back at good times spent with her.