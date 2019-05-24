© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Monroe Slack, Marfa WWII Flying Ace and Hero

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 24, 2019 at 1:16 PM CDT
lonn-taylor-pic
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Over the years, Memorial Day has evolved from a day to honor the war dead into a day to honor all who have served in the military.

In preparation for Memorial Day 2019, Lonn wants to remember the life of a Marfa-born, WWII B-17 pilot, Edward Monroe Slack.

After graduating from Marfa High School in 1935, attending Sul Ross and the University of Texas in Austin, Slack decided he wanted to fly, and later became a integral piece of the war effort, flying missions in nazi-oocupied France and later North Africa - including one harrowing mission that earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn remembers Slack, a local and national hero.

