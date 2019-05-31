© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Perhaps the Studebaker Joke is Best Told in German

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 31, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

In the 1970s, Lonn was the director of Winedale, a historic site in Central Texas that had been given to the University of Texas by the well-known Houston Philanthropist, Miss Ima Hogg.

Windale is located near High Top, a Texas-German town with a population of about seventy German speaking people, most of whom were still doing things the same way they had been done a hundred years before Lonn's arrival.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn looks back on his time in Winedale and neighboring Round Top, from friendly faces and history-related expeditions, to jokes that don't translate as well to an english speaking audience.

 

 

