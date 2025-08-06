© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marfa residents speak their minds on AEP rezone proposal

Marfa Public Radio | By Zoe Kurland
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:41 PM CDT
The electric transmission company has argued its existing Marfa substation is already periodically running over its capacity.
Travis Bubenik
/
Marfa Public Radio
The electric transmission company has argued its existing Marfa substation is already periodically running over its capacity.

In Marfa, officials are considering a proposal from the power lines company AEP Texas to rezone a residential property for industrial use, so the company can build a large new electric substation.

The plan has sparked criticism from some nearby homeowners and others who argue the move would harm property values and Marfa’s overall aesthetics.

AEP argues the upgrade is long overdue, and needed to keep up with growing electric use in the town.

For the latest on the plan, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Big Bend Sentinel reporter Mary Cantrell, who covered a public hearing on the issue Tuesday night at Marfa City Hall. Listen to the conversation above.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.
News
Zoe Kurland
Zoe Kurland is Senior Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Kurland