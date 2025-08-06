Marfa residents speak their minds on AEP rezone proposal

In Marfa, officials are considering a proposal from the power lines company AEP Texas to rezone a residential property for industrial use, so the company can build a large new electric substation.

The plan has sparked criticism from some nearby homeowners and others who argue the move would harm property values and Marfa’s overall aesthetics.

AEP argues the upgrade is long overdue, and needed to keep up with growing electric use in the town.

For the latest on the plan, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Big Bend Sentinel reporter Mary Cantrell, who covered a public hearing on the issue Tuesday night at Marfa City Hall. Listen to the conversation above.

