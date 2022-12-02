Zoe Kurland

Zoe comes to us from KPCC/LAist Studios in Los Angeles, where she worked as a producer. She began her audio career working with the Kitchen Sisters and interning for Marfa Public Radio. After a stint in documentary film, she returned to radio as a reporter and producer in West Texas. Zoe’s work has been featured on Marketplace and in New York Magazine, and she’s won two Regional Murrow Awards for her feature reporting. She's covered everything from LA mayoral races to cacti smuggling in the Big Bend, and is excited to be back in the desert.

