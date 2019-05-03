A Plethora of Tall Texas Tales from Wharton

Recently, an Austin Filmmaker by the name of Anne Rapp, who is currently producing a documentary about Horton Foote, visited the Taylor residence in Fort Davis.

Foote, a Pulitzer prize-winning playwright and Screenwriter, based most of his plays and films off people who lived in Wharton, Texas - a sleepy, cotton-planting town on the Colorado River near Houston, that he called home.

Wharton also just so happens to be the hometown of Lonn's grandmother ; On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn explores Foote's tall tales of Wharton.