In 2018, independent folklorist Jens Lund shared an article from Eater Magazine with Lonn titled The Myth of Authenticity Is Killing Tex-Mex, and it inspired him so much he had to talk about it.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn, who's been a fan of Tex-Mex since first trying eating at Caro's in Fort Worth in 1956, explores the history and future of the cuisine Texans love so much.