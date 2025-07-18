“Blueprint” plan will help inform development of Blackwell School National Historic Site

Groups supporting Marfa’s Blackwell School National Historic Site have released what they’re calling a community-driven “blueprint” for the site’s future.

The historic segregated school was formally established as part of the National Park Service last year.

The blueprint plan will help inform the park service's development of the site. The park service in May released its own detailed planning component of the process known as a “foundation document.”

For the latest on the site’s development, Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik spoke with Cristóbal López, a Texas representative with the National Parks Conservation Association, which worked on the blueprint plan alongside the Blackwell School Alliance and Visit Marfa, the city’s tourism promotion entity. Listen to the conversation above.

The NPCA is hosting a launch celebration for the blueprint plan in Marfa on Saturday, July 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marfa Visitor Center, also known as the USO Building.

