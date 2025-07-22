Marfa Public Radio’s executive director on the station’s path forward after funding cuts

Last week, Congress voted to rescind $1.1 billion in federal funding for NPR and PBS, along with public radio and TV stations across the U.S.

Here at Marfa Public Radio, the move amounts to a loss of about $463,000 dollars in annual funding, as our Executive Anne Pitts Marozas wrote in a letter to listeners on Friday.

The station has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to make up the loss, with a goal of raising that $463,000 by October 1.

Marfa Public Radio spoke with Marozas for more on the local impacts of the federal funding loss and what the station’s path forward looks like. Listen to the conversation above.