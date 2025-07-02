Odessa arts group leader tapped for statewide ‘HOT’ tax task force

A Texas arts group has launched a new effort to help towns and cities across the state support the arts in their communities through hotel occupancy tax revenue.

“HOT” taxes, as they’re colloquially known, are a big part of local government funds in tourism-dependent places like the Big Bend region. Travelers pay the tax as an add-on fee when they stay in hotels and short-term rentals.

Under state law, governments have to use that revenue to promote more tourism, but arts supporters say that creates opportunities for local arts and cultural events.

Randy Ham, executive director of the local organization Odessa Arts, is leading the new task force from the statewide advocacy group Texans for the Arts.

Marfa Public Radio spoke with Ham for more on the effort. Listen to the conversation above.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.