Annie Rosenthal

Originally from Washington, D.C., Annie got her start in local journalism writing for the weekly paper in Homer, Alaska, the “halibut fishing capital of the world.” Since then, she’s reported on a range of issues around the country, from criminal justice in Pittsburgh to immigration in the Arizona borderlands, and edited a longform magazine in New Haven. Before moving to Marfa, Annie was an Overseas Press Club fellow and Yale Parker Huang fellow, contributing essays and reporting to publications like the Washington Post and Politico Magazine and helping to produce a bilingual community radio show. A meandering hiker, avid reader, and devoted documentarian, she’s excited to be back in the desert and getting to know the border communities of Far West Texas and Chihuahua.